Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Declares $0.03 Final Dividend

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 18th.

Euroz Hartleys Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Insider Transactions at Euroz Hartleys Group

In other Euroz Hartleys Group news, insider Andrew McKenzie bought 403,440 shares of Euroz Hartleys Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$314,683.20 ($207,028.42). Company insiders own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Euroz Hartleys Group Company Profile

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.

