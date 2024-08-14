Extendicare Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Extendicare Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EXE stock traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$686.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.26. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.35.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.20 million. Extendicare had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 2.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.4699088 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

