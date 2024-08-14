Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.04. 4,064,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,250,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

