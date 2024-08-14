Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.7%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.92 and last traded at $118.67. 1,831,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,235,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.86.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average of $113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 602,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,346,000 after acquiring an additional 58,238 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,104,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,163,000 after purchasing an additional 173,123 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

