Fair Oaks Income 2021 Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income 2021 Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Fair Oaks Income 2021 stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.56 ($0.01). 1,475,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,523. Fair Oaks Income 2021 has a 12-month low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.61 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £2.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.56.
Fair Oaks Income 2021 Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fair Oaks Income 2021
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income 2021 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income 2021 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.