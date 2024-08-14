Falcon Wealth Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,319,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,264,680. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.