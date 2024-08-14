Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.8% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 15,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.04. 8,997,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,379,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $498.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total value of $75,073.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,254,449.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total transaction of $75,073.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,387 shares in the company, valued at $62,254,449.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,770 shares of company stock worth $157,719,910. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.51.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

