Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading 5.8% Higher

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 2,674,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,821,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fastly from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

Fastly Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $132.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,392,040.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 23,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $204,248.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,392,040.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,217 shares of company stock worth $1,176,853. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Fastly by 1,197.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 151,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 139,520 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fastly by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

