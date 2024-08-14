Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $87,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.
Visa Price Performance
V stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.66. 3,406,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207,357. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $475.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
