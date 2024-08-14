Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,531 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of COF traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.18. 1,056,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

