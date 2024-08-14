Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 910 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $2,842,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.96. 619,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,505. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

