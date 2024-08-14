Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 98,230 shares.The stock last traded at $51.47 and had previously closed at $51.61.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

