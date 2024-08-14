Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 526,721 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 229,333 shares.The stock last traded at $47.87 and had previously closed at $47.79.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,694,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

