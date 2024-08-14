Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Fielmann Group Price Performance

FLMNY remained flat at $9.07 during trading on Wednesday. Fielmann Group has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

Fielmann Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This is a boost from Fielmann Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th.

Fielmann Group Company Profile

Fielmann Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories.

Featured Articles

