Financial Architects LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Architects LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 17.4% of Financial Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.87. 2,333,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

