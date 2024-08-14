Financial Architects LLC Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Financial Architects LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Financial Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Architects LLC owned 1.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,692,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 161,793 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 740,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after purchasing an additional 290,976 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 620,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Money LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,350 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 63,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,658. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $605.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

