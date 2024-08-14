Financial Contrast: Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) versus Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Austin Gold and Entrée Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Entrée Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Austin Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 227.87%. Given Austin Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

62.1% of Austin Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Entrée Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Austin Gold has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Austin Gold and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A -35.82% -34.68% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -145.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Austin Gold and Entrée Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.32) -2.86 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$9.58 million ($0.05) -21.40

Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Austin Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Austin Gold beats Entrée Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County. It also holds interest in the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. Austin Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

