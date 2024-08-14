Financial Contrast: Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solar Energy Initiatives and Monolithic Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 10 0 3.00

Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus target price of $882.30, suggesting a potential upside of 2.01%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.1% of Solar Energy Initiatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Monolithic Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Monolithic Power Systems $1.89 billion 22.16 $427.37 million $8.39 102.79

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Risk and Volatility

Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A Monolithic Power Systems 21.70% 20.63% 17.17%

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications. It offers lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in computers and notebooks, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, value-added resellers, directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers. It serves China, Taiwan, South Korea, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

