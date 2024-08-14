Finning International Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Finning International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTT. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.75.

Finning International Stock Performance

Finning International stock opened at C$39.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.60. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$33.77 and a 1-year high of C$44.35.

Finning International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Insider Transactions at Finning International

In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,000.00. In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.60 per share, with a total value of C$218,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total transaction of C$30,803.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,941 shares of company stock worth $1,074,679 and have sold 1,100 shares worth $47,788. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

