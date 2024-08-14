First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCEF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. 3,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.

Get First Trust Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.