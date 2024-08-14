First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FCEF)

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63.

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

