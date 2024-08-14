First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTC. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $77,297,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,733,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 72,523 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FTC traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $122.13. 7,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,977. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $91.36 and a twelve month high of $126.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.15 and its 200-day moving average is $120.36.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
