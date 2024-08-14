First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 39,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 83,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FYT opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $169.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2373 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

