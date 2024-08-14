FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) PT Lowered to $5.00

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 290.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE NOTE opened at $1.28 on Monday. FiscalNote has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $172.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 141.98% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FiscalNote will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other FiscalNote news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 56,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $79,409.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,070.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 135,186 shares of company stock valued at $192,654 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

