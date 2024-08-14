FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $25.95

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.95, but opened at $27.00. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 102,975 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FLEX LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FLNG

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 118.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 290,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in FLEX LNG by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 287,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 85,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in FLEX LNG by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter.

About FLEX LNG

(Get Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.