FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.
FLEX LNG Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE FLNG traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. 194,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.76. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.
FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FLEX LNG Company Profile
Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.
