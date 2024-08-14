FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE FLNG traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. 194,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.76. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.