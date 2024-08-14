FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 103,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 155,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company owned approximately 0.06% of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

