flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYXGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $79.97 million during the quarter.

flyExclusive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of flyExclusive stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. 440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,934. flyExclusive has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

flyExclusive Company Profile

flyExclusive, Inc, through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.

Further Reading

