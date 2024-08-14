Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 70.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,058,000 after purchasing an additional 369,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 104.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 188,415 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 599.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 275,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $68.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,036. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

