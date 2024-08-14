Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fortrea updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of FTRE traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. 2,502,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,688. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTRE

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.