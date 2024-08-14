Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, August 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

FOSLL stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,957. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $17.94.

Get Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.