Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, August 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
FOSLL stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,957. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $17.94.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Serve Robotics Is Serving Up a Selling Opportunity
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Defying the Market: 3 Mega-Cap Stocks Soaring to New Highs
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Microsoft Stock: Is Now The Time To Be Greedy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.