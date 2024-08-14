Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.39

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.39 and last traded at $54.10, with a volume of 16997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.17.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 131,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

