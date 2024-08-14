Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in FOX by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 463,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after buying an additional 162,768 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 481,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 163,458 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in FOX by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

