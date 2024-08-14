Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 279 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OC opened at $159.60 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

