Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Down 4.5%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 138,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 719,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FULC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

The company has a market cap of $560.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

