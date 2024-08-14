FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Fiera Capital Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. National Bank Financial has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

FSZ has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.89.

Fiera Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$7.76 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$9.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00. The company has a market cap of C$670.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

