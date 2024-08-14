FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Issued By William Blair

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Assurant in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $16.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.12. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

AIZ opened at $184.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.83. Assurant has a 1 year low of $136.15 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In related news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,684. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 109.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Assurant by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,742,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

