FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Decreased by Analyst

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

In related news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 40,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

