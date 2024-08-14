FY2024 EPS Estimates for International Seaways, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $9.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.41. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $10.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2025 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. International Seaways’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INSW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $49.17 on Monday. International Seaways has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $65.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $64,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $64,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,032 shares of company stock worth $3,333,086 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

