FY2024 EPS Estimates for International Seaways, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $9.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.41. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $10.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2025 earnings at $8.73 EPS.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. International Seaways’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Seaways
International Seaways Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $49.17 on Monday. International Seaways has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $65.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $64,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $64,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,032 shares of company stock worth $3,333,086 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
International Seaways Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.
About International Seaways
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Seaways
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.