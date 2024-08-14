FY2024 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Lifted by Analyst

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KBL. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

TSE:KBL opened at C$36.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$30.03 and a twelve month high of C$37.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$381.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at K-Bro Linen

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$45,360.00. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

