FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Increased by Analyst

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

LUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.81.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 2.6 %

TSE:LUG opened at C$24.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.14. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$25.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. Corporate insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

