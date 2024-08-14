FY2024 EPS Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will earn $18.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.05. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $18.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Snap-on stock opened at $272.54 on Monday. Snap-on has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.71 and its 200 day moving average is $276.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,777 shares of company stock worth $16,847,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

