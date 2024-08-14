FY2025 EPS Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Reduced by Ventum Cap Mkts

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Capreit Stock Performance
Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.
Capreit Increases Dividend
Capreit Company Profile
