FY2025 EPS Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Reduced by Ventum Cap Mkts

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

Capreit Increases Dividend

Capreit Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

