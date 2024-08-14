FY2028 Earnings Forecast for NewAmsterdam Pharma Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:NAMS)

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.24) per share.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NAMS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $17.22 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $26.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.