Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16, Zacks reports.

Galecto Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLTO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. 61,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,527. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.17. Galecto has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.08.

Get Galecto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Galecto from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galecto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Galecto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.