Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Gartner by 3.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $478.14. 55,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $509.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $456.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total transaction of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,809 shares of company stock worth $17,720,941. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

