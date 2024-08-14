Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Gentex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gentex

Gentex Trading Up 1.9 %

Gentex Announces Dividend

GNTX opened at $28.93 on Friday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.