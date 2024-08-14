Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.91

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 98140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Geodrill Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Geodrill had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of C$56.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.2102377 EPS for the current year.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

