GICTrade Price Up 2.8% This Week (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, GICTrade has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $90.37 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.90424164 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

