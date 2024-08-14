Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $13.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $490.26 million, a PE ratio of 228.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gladstone Land by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 3,910.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

